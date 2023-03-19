Thanks for the memories, City Park Store

It was a sad day last week when Amanda had to shut the doors on that great little shop on the corner of Tamar and Cameron streets.
It has been there forever and provided lunch for many a mum taking her children into City Park for a lovely day's play.
They will certainly miss it.
The continual stream of transient traffic will certainly miss it, and the workers in the area will miss it.
It is a huge loss to the area.
It is a shame that a solution could not have been found to keep the doors open of this little icon on the edge of town.
Shirley Lee, Prospect
Thank heavens that our new council is beginning to think for themselves when it comes to our city and contentious issues.
At last the little animal hazards in the mall, cute as they are, will be removed to a new home.
No more tripping over them and the city manager telling us that it's our own inattention.
Let's hope the greening of the mall is a better attempt than the steel monstrosities in Charles Street where we have our hanging baskets, or what passes for them.
As we are an old city, and tourists enthuse over our old architecture, why can't the council go for wrought iron poles for proper hanging baskets and even window boxes?
If the UK and Europe can beautify their towns and cities surely it's not beyond our collective brains to do the same.
Then people might enjoy going into the CBD.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
Here we go again with the City of Launceston more worried about everything else but the basic council things they should be.
As the mayor states traffic doesn't move quicker than the proposed changes so the obvious needs to be answered - why change it at all?
As it is and always has been, when it is busy traffic moves more slowly.
But at those other times like when things are closed and less pedestrians are about, drivers can travel at a suitable speed limit which has been locked in place longer than these councillors have been alive.
How about trying to keep footpaths for pedestrians not scooters, keep parking fees down and our city areas clean and tidy and do things to promote people back to the city centre rather than things that keep them away in droves?
John Collins, Perth
Do we want to defend and protect our children and womenfolk, or don't we?
Rod Matthews, Melbourne
