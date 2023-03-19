South Launceston stormed to victory in the statewide Hurricanes Community Twenty20 Cup.
Greater Northern Raiders teammates Ava Curtis and Alice McLauchlan were the stars of the show as the Knights produced dominant performances in Sunday's semi-final and final.
In a one-side final against Claremont, the pair produced a stunning first-wicket stand of 166.
Curtis was eventually out just five runs short of her century having hit seven fours and one six off her 65 deliveries.
McLauchlan made a run-a-ball 59 not out as South posted 1-181.
Claremont responded with 7-128 as Thomasa Corrie and Natalie Smedley both scored 32.
South had cruised past Trevallyn in the morning semi-final, winning by nine wickets inside 12 overs.
Monique Booth made 24 in the home side's 9-84 as Maisie Miller took 3-25 before Curtis (34 not out) and McLauchlan (30 not out) saw Knights into the final.
Claremont had defeated Wynyard by five runs in the other semi-final.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.