The opening match of the statewide soccer season produced an unusual and distinctly Australian statistic on Friday night.
The game, between Launceston City and Riverside Olympic at Prospect Park, was briefly suspended when a wallaby stopped play.
The mischievous marsupial had been keeping a close eye on City's warm-up before the game before seizing his chance to get in on the action with a well-timed burst off the wing midway through the first half.
The interruption caused plenty of amusement among the crowd and would have been particularly bizarre for the teams' coaches.
Hailing respectively from Valongo in Portugal and Morecambe in north-west England, Olympic's Helder Dos Santos Silva and City's Daniel Syson don't get many wayward wallabies in their homelands.
"I've had cats and even snakes stop play, but not a wallaby," said Dos Santos Silva, whose last coaching job was in China. "It was quite funny. I thought, 'what's going on? There's an extra player on the pitch'."
