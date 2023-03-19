Tasmania have continued their strong track cycling form at the AusCycling National Championships with plenty of riders adding to the state's medal tally.
Sam McKee's gold in the under-19 scratch race and silver in the individual pursuit paved the way for many more high-quality performances, with the Launceston cyclist also winning gold in the Tasmanian under-19 team pursuit alongside Alex Eaves, Lachlan Oliver and Hayden Van Der Ploeg on Friday night.
Also on Friday, Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden won the under-19 IP, while Launceston's Josh Duffy claimed bronze in the elite men's time trial.
Saturday saw yet more success, with McKee linking up with Eaves again to finish with a silver in the under-19 Madison.
Wilson-Haffenden returned to the podium on Sunday with a silver in the points race, meaning over the course of the five-day competition, Tasmanian cyclists had racked up a combined 10 medals.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
