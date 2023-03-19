The Examiner
Home/Sport/cycling

Sam McKee headlines Tasmanian success at track cycling nationals

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 19 2023 - 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's team of Alex Eaves, Sam McKee, Lachlan Oliver, and Hayden Van Der Ploeg won the junior men's team pursuit. Pictures by Josh Chadwick

Tasmania have continued their strong track cycling form at the AusCycling National Championships with plenty of riders adding to the state's medal tally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.