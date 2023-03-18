Finals await those teams lucky enough to finish in the top four of their respective divisions after the 18th and final round of the Bowls North pennant season was completed under picture perfect conditions.
Trevallyn hosted East Launceston in what was effectively a dead rubber. The game was played in good spirits with both teams exchanging pleasantries throughout.
Trevallyn established the early lead as all rinks found the green to their liking. East Launceston pegged them back as the overall margin seesawed for the remainder of the match.
Michael Sims was the first rink off the green and with a late flurry managed to record a 14-shot win over Sam Springer. Noof Rutherford led the way for Sims with his excellent jack-rolling skills in the second half.
Lucas Howell and Kane Walker were the next to follow with the latter getting the chocolates for East Launceston by six shots after a slow start. Walker played many telling bowls throughout the match.
Graeme Hemingway and David Minns were the last rink on the green where Minns won by six as Hemingway settled for conceding three shots to consolidate the overall as Trevallyn prevailed by just two shots.
Longford again showed why they are the team to beat heading into this year's finals series with a convincing win over Westbury. Jarrod Howard was the star of the show with a final scoreline of 34 to 13 over Les Watts. Mark Strochnetter recorded another strong win, this time over Paul Lowery by 11 shots, to cap off a strong season. Daniel Baker rounded things out for the Tigers in his battle with Julian Frost, falling over the line by a solitary shot to take home the full 12 points.
Bridport took full advantage of their home deck in their encounter with the visiting Launceston side. Chris Walker was again in the winner's circle with a nine-shot win over Adam Donohue. Wayne Churchill inflicted further pain to Launceston, defeating Rob Antel by 10 shots with Colleen Davis and Maxine Monson strong performers up front. Eddie Walker took home a resounding 23-shot margin over the fancied Kane Walker who took the helm in the absence of Trace Stewart.
Invermay travelled to Deloraine with their season on the line - a win would likely see them survive relegation as Cosgrove Park were visiting the more-fancied Kings Meadows.
Things were tighter than Invermay would have preferred but an eventual three-shot win would put their survival chances in good stead. Chris Lee had a good tussle with John Samphier where he eventually succumbed by three shots. Samphier and David Heathcote teamed up superbly to win on their rink.
Young Dylan Samphier followed in his father's footsteps with a rink win of his own - an eight-shot win over Clinton Daines extended the overall margin for Deloraine who were looking to add to their sole victory of the season.
World champion Bec Van Asch rose to the occasion with a dominant 14-shot rink win over Keith Davis to carry the overall board and seal an important eight points for Invermay.
Fresh off her runner-up performance in the state ladies' singles championship, Jess McMullen proved to be a an important cog in the Van Asch rink en route to their victory. Invermay would have to wait on the result between Kings Meadows and Cosgrove Park before finding out their fate.
Kings Meadows proved to be Invermay's best friend with a resounding victory.
Rae Simpson's rink was the big winner of the day with a huge 21-shot defeat of Shane Boden. Nigel Pedley, David Heron and Daniel Chandler have all been solid for Simpson during the course of the season and this was no exception.
Byron Slater furthered the gap with an eight-shot win over Scott Stagg, cruising to victory in the finish.
Aaron Page suffered a surprise defeat on his rink but with the overall margin beyond doubt, the four-shot deficit at the hands of Luke Patterson would not matter in the grand scheme of things.
Unfortunately for Cosgrove Park, the loss sees them unable to jump Invermay on the ladder, subsequently seeing them relegated to Division 1 next season.
