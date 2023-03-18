Longford again showed why they are the team to beat heading into this year's finals series with a convincing win over Westbury. Jarrod Howard was the star of the show with a final scoreline of 34 to 13 over Les Watts. Mark Strochnetter recorded another strong win, this time over Paul Lowery by 11 shots, to cap off a strong season. Daniel Baker rounded things out for the Tigers in his battle with Julian Frost, falling over the line by a solitary shot to take home the full 12 points.