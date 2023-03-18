South Launceston kept Westbury to 140 on day one of their Cricket North semi-final at Ingamells Oval on Saturday.
Joe Griffin top-scored for the home team with 41 while Jono Chapman hit 23 runs.
They posted a 48-run partnership when the Shamrocks were in trouble at 5-47.
The Knights had a good spread of contributors in their bowling effort with James Beattie, Graham Donaldson, Jackson Young and Josh Freestone picking up multiple pegs.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson took these shots on a sunny day at Westbury.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
