Little penguin population increasing as nest boxes installed at Low Head colony

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 18 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 3:33pm
Port Dalrymple High School students Delilah Axton, Mia Woodgate and Imojen Cosgrove watch as BirdLife Tasmania convenor Eric Woehler explains the importance of the nest box. Picture by Duncan Bailey

Students from Port Dalrymple High School installed a number of nest boxes they built as a response to the series of dog attacks that killed more than 100 Little Penguins in 2018.

