Students from Port Dalrymple High School installed a number of nest boxes they built as a response to the series of dog attacks that killed more than 100 Little Penguins in 2018.
About 50 students from three schools were involved as part of a community-wide project coordinated by the Friends of Low Head Penguin Colony.
BirdLife Tasmania convenor Dr Eric Woehler said the event was a remarkable culmination of efforts by the Low Head and George Town communities.
"We've seen the community respond and come together after a series of dog attacks," Dr Woehler said.
Since the attacks in 2018, Dr Woehler visited Low Head a number of times and mapped out the colony to get a sense of where they were nesting.
"It's clear from the maps I've produced that the colony is much larger than it was 10 years ago," Dr Woehler said.
"We've mapped where the nest boxes are and where we found natural burrows to get a better sense of the distribution of the penguins on Low Head."
He said currently the estimate for breeding penguins at Low Head is somewhere between 250 and 400 pairs of penguins.
"All we know is there's more penguins here and they're breeding in a greater area over Low Head than what they were 10 or 20 years ago."
He said the response Saturday sent a real message of community involvement.
"We have a business that's been running here for many years dependent on the penguins and a community that relies on penguins as a drawcard for bringing visitors to the area.
"I don't think there's any doubt that there's already a sense of engagement and ownership of the penguins within the community."
Low Head Penguin Tours' lead tour guide Cindy Darko said the penguins responded well to the nest boxes.
"Within a week the penguins use quite a few of them," Ms Darko said.
"We have a couple of heartbreak hotels, so some of the penguins go and visit, but they're not happy to stay there."
Port Dalrymple High School student Delila Axton helped with the coding that counted the number of penguins entering and leaving the boxes.
"We wanted to see how many penguins were actually using the boxes," she said.
"I've been here my whole life and I've always loved animals; it's nice to know I've done something to help their population."
Dr Woehler said Tasmania was increasingly becoming a refuge for penguins.
"We're seeing warmer sea surface temperatures putting greater pressures on the penguins on the mainland," Dr Woehler said.
"Tasmania over time will support more and more of the penguin population than it does now.
"What we need to do now is lay the foundation for the next generation of people interested in protecting the penguins because they'll be the ones that will be holding the responsibility for the penguins in the future."
He said since April last year, more than 60 nest boxes were added to the Low Head colony.
"We know from Phillip Island they're very productive and good for the birds, the idea is to help the population recover more quickly from those dog attacks," Dr Woehler said.
