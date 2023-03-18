Launceston CBD speed limit changes 'total nonsense'

Reduce the speed limit - sounds like a good recipe for saving accidents and lives.
But does that really apply in the Launceston CBD? What evidence shows that reducing speed would have saved lives in Launceston?
Obviously speed is involved because there would be no accident if the vehicle was not moving, but other factors such as inattention are the more likely primary cause. Has consideration been given to how speed reduction would generate more congestion?
Driving through the CBD is often frustrated by clogged up lanes so making everyone go more slowly will exacerbate this situation.
Driving at the current speed limits is often not possible because of the traffic so, with no plans to ease the current situation, it is depressing to read that council intends to make traffic problems worse.
John Coulson, Dilston
I read the article (The Examiner, March 18) about speed reductions and the areas the Launceston City Council proposed.
What a total nonsense, it should make all of Invermay Road 50km/h, not bits of it with varying speed limits, and the same for the other suggested roads and streets.
The entire city centre should be 40km/h.
If this is not done there will be hundreds of motorists copping speeding fines.
The other point that should be made, there is not enough speed limit signs at the present time, this needs to be addressed also.
If the council goes ahead with what is in the article, send them your speeding fines.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
Australia is supposedly the greatest country in regards being democratic, multi-racial and generally living in harmony. However, what about being a neutral sovereign country? For centuries we've been bound to the apron strings of the fledgling British Empire.
We've been forced into many bloody conflicts over the years, which haven't really been our direct concerns, other than being a lapdog and cannon fodder to Britain.
In recent times we've also been used by the USA in wars and lost many good men and women in the process.
These wars were not in our best interests, but in those of the USA. Politicians both past and present are to blame.
We still kowtow to the United Kingdom and the USA with the recent development of the trilateral security pact, AUKUS.
One must ask, 'in whose best interest'?
The rhetoric from politicians and the cost involved is astronomical and what will be the outcome to the average Australian in the long term if promises never eventuate?
We should become a sovereign, neutral state free from the rhetoric and vested interests of politicians.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
I'm fed up with listening to these repeated cries of no gas.
The truth of the matter is that there are plenty of known gas fields that haven't been developed due to long standing policies on holding natural resources in reserve.
In the 1960s and '70s the government back the oil companies to explore for and map possible oil & gas fields with the idea of making Australia self sufficient in these commodities.
It then chose which fields could be opened up for development( this was usually done with political overtones) to boost electorates with the promise of wealth and jobs.
Somewhere this ideal has gone wrong and instead of us being self sufficient greed has been allowed to take over and much of the present resource is exported.
The reserved areas need to be developed. Whether they use private companies or partner them is irrelevant . The gas should be bought ashore for domestic use only as a way of easing prices.
The side benefit is that the carbon footprint of burning natural gas is far lower, 75 per cent, of coal.
They could convert coal power stations to gas as an interim measure, jobs all round, and then when the conversions are done the workforce could be used to rehabilitate the coal mining sites.
Gas could late be phased out as more hydro, wind and solar comes on-line.
Many of these reserves are off the coast of NSW where the gas is needed the most.
Ken Terry, Bridport
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.