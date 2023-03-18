The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor | Launceston CBD speed limit changes 'total nonsense'

By Letters to the Editor
March 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston CBD speed limit changes 'total nonsense'

SPEED LIMIT EVIDENCE NEEDED 

Reduce the speed limit - sounds like a good recipe for saving accidents and lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.