Charges laid following penguin death

Three youths aged between 12 and 15 have been been charged for alleged offences relating to animal cruelty and the maiming and killing of a protected species, Tasmania Police say.
The three youths were identified following the release of CCTV footage in relation to reported mistreatment of penguins at Burnie's West Beach on March 12.
In a statement, police said community information helped identify the three youths, who then assisted with the investigation.
"Information provided by these youths led police to a location on Burnie's West Beach where a deceased penguin from the incident was located," the statement read.
"Police would [like to] thank members of the community who came forward and provided crucial information which led to the identification of these youths."
