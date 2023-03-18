Northern Tasmania is set to benefit from the addition of 65 new nurses as part of a recent intake of the Transition to Practice program, with a few more expected in the second intake.
Within the program, 177 new nurses graduated and have begun working in major hospitals and district hospitals as well as mental health and community services.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said it was critical to provide the next generation of Tasmania's health workforce with every opportunity to pursue a rewarding career within the health system.
"Nurses play such an important role in our health system in supporting the needs of Tasmanians and we are so grateful for their skill and expertise,'' Mr Rockliff said.
"The 170 new nurses added to our health system are just the latest figures that underline our government's commitment to boosting the nursing workforce, with around 1400 full-time equivalent additional nurses employed since 2014. I wish them all the best for a fulfilling and prosperous career."
Through the Transition to Practice model, nurse positions are offered to recent graduate nurses who have less than six months' full-time experience.
The program provides valuable nursing experience in real-world clinical settings, with roles available in a wide range of settings and locations throughout Tasmania.
In the South, 70 graduate nurses have begun their careers with the Tasmanian Health Service, with 65 in the North and a further 42 in the North-West.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
