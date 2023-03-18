The Examiner
Recent graduates bolster nursing workforce in Northern Tasmania

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
March 18 2023
Graduate nurses in 2021. File Picture

Northern Tasmania is set to benefit from the addition of 65 new nurses as part of a recent intake of the Transition to Practice program, with a few more expected in the second intake.

