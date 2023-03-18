The Hon. Paul Keating, Australia's 24th prime minister, addressed the National Press Club last week.
For those interested, you may have watched or read reflections and commentary regarding his performance. It was brutal yet he was, as ever, impeccably well read, and well prepared.
But it's not the content of the speech that I wish to focus on in this column, rather the way it was performed and the reaction.
For context, The National Press Club is an institution. Renowned Walkley Award-winning journalist, Laura Tingle is its current president.
The club's official website states:
"Hosting public debates and private discussions that shape Australia today and into the future, the iconic National Press Club is Canberra's premium social setting for professionals.
"Our regular National Press Club addresses attract global decision-makers and influencers; driving the Australian debate forward."
Paul Keating, most often remembered for his political leadership to deliver superannuation and the floating of the dollar, is a clever, sharp-witted, Ermenegildo Zegna suit-wearing, Gustav Mahler aficionado.
In many ways, he was a different type of Labor leader, not as comfortable in a crowd as Bob Hawke and not willing to scull a beer at the cricket yet, arguably, one of the most influential political leaders in Australia's history.
The former prime minister is also remembered for his insults sharply directed at political opponents:
"Put him down like an old faithful dog"
"It's like spot the eyebrow"
"All tip and no iceberg"
"Could not operate a tart shop"
"The little desiccated coconut's under pressure"
"Unrepresentative swill"
"Unless you're scripted you're useless"
"Could not raffle a duck in a pub"
"Like being flogged with a lettuce"
And he didn't miss last Wednesday at the National Press Club when deriding the decision of the Albanese Labor Government to purchase three second-hand nuclear submarines costing as much as $10 billion each from as early as 2030, a policy development initially crafted by the Morrison Liberal government.
The deal, known as AUKUS, brings the US and UK together with Australia to build a fleet of nuclear powered but not nuclear armed fast attack Virginia-class submarines aimed at protecting our shores from the 'rising influence of China'.
The deal will cost, in total, about $360 billion, the equivalent of 360 Macquarie Point stadiums.
Keating eloquently described the deal as having, "screwed into place the last shackle in the long chain the United States has laid out to contain China".
But then he teed off, aggressively, at the Australian Labor party and Australian journalists, when he dictated:
"The worst international decision by a Labor government since Billy Hughes tried to introduce conscription."
"We're returning ... Rishi Sunak, for God's sake, Rishi Sunak, for Australia to find our security in Asia. I mean, how deeply pathetic is that?"
On Foreign Minister, Ms. Penny Wong, Mr Keating derided that she "spent five years rustling not a leaf".
He called journalist Peter Hartcher a "psychopath" for delivering "the attack on me about me being a representative or putting the views of the People's Republic of China". "Old acid drop", "the great stentorian voice," Keating raged at Hartcher.
And then to Hartcher's colleague Matthew Knott, who was made look like an out-of-his-depth Head Boy at an elite private school, "I'm surprised you even have the gall to stand up in public and ask such a question, frankly. You ought to do the right thing and drum yourself out of Australian journalism".
The journalists lost their minds with Sydney Morning Herald editor, Bevan Shields, unwisely trying to save face by employing his editorial to defend his employees, leading with, "We are not above criticism but these attacks go too far".
Labor, under Prime Minister Albanese and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, was more circumspect.
Keating was brutal and most punters loved it even though it is more than 25 years since he was prime minister, and we have a far better understanding of mental health challenges and the impact of words.
Paul Keating was at his trademark arrogant best, a conundrum of words that aptly describes his key personality traits.
He was interviewed by Ms Tingle in Sydney, just the two of them, while journalists asked questions from Canberra often left stunned and compounded by the inability to ask follow up questions aimed at regaining dignity.
It was obvious that Mr. Keating has deep respect for Ms. Tingle.
However she wrote in the Weekend Financial Review of the great challenge that a Keating derision presents, "His savage mouth thrills some and appals others. Often its worst victim is Keating himself, because it can both distract from and diminish the power of his arguments."
I ask you to ponder, is this the type of political leader we yearn for, or is it merely the performance, wit, and intellect we acknowledge and enjoy?
Or is it because the shoe was tightly on the other foot as Keating schooled journalists who are nowadays far more accustomed to gotcha moments?
Alas, a 79-year-old former prime minister the Hon. Paul Keating is in the news, and I am buying weekend national papers again.
Go figure.
