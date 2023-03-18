Launceston United began life as a dual-state league club with mixed fortunes.
While the women launched their championship defence in ruthless fashion, the men's first season in Tasmania's men's soccer competition since 1990 began with defeat.
A year after claiming the league and cup double, United resumed in similar fashion with a 5-0 win at Taroona.
Last season's leading scorer Dani Gunton carried on where she left off with a hat-trick as US import Courtney Marten and former Launceston City player Lucy Smith completed the scoring.
Marten converted a Maddy Lohse cross and was heavily involved in the remaining goals in a debut to remember for Nick Rawlinson's team.
Elsewhere, Devonport Strikers beat Clarence 2-1.
Two goals from Glenorchy's Lucas Dzalakowski saw Launceston United's introduction to NPL Tasmania end in a 2-0 loss at KGV.
Fernando Munoz gave English import David Owusu a debut up front as Lachlan Dean, from Northern Rangers, Queenslander Sam Stieler and Ulverstone's Aidan Piper also started.
United held firm for half an hour before a pass out of defence was picked off and Dzalakowski produced a superb finish.
United's workrate could not be faulted but they couldn't prevent Dzalakowski adding another classy finish soon after the restart.
Devonport began their title defence by being held to a 1-1 draw by Clarence while South Hobart beat Kingborough 2-1.
In the Under-21s, Launceston United recorded another 2-0 loss to Glenorchy, South Hobart beat Kingborough 5-0 and Devonport defeated Clarence 2-1.
Moana Chamberlin went on a goal spree as Northern Rangers rattled up a 12-0 scoreline against Launceston United.
Chamberlin had a hat-trick inside five minutes, added three more in the first 10 minutes of the second half and another three before full-time to settle for nine with Abbie Chugg claiming a hat-trick of her own.
Co-coach Jo Haezebrouck said: "It is rewarding for Rod Fulton and me to see that our experienced players like Jess Loft, Neva Trinajstic and Moana Chamberlain raised to the occasion and paved the pathway to a promising future for this season."
Riverside cruised to a 7-0 win over Launceston City courtesy of a hat-trick from Meg Connolly plus singles from Millie Wing, Lucy Ward, Ella Wood and player-coach Lucy Johns who scored direct from a corner and was delighted with the result.
"Very happy ahead of a big game next week against Ulverstone," she said.
City coach Richard Reilly said numbers were an issue for a lot of clubs.
"That was pretty tough," he said. "We've lost a lot of players but that's the state of football in the North at the moment. We're losing a lot of players to Aussie rules. We're just rebuilding every year and we'll do it again this year."
On a day of big tallies, Ulverstone won 13-0 at Somerset while Burnie bucked the trend with a 1-0 win at Devonport.
In the men's competition, Riverside Olympic held on to win 4-3 in a thriller at Launceston City.
After Olympic took a 2-0 lead through NPL veterans Will Coert and Aaron Campbell, City levelled with goals from Magnus Hansen and Bruce Maripo. Tim Roberts and lively sub Satsuki Ito restored Olympic's lead before a late own goal set up a frantic finish.
"Good to get the win first up," said Olympic coach Jared Colgrave.
"We fought hard and having Aaron Campbell's composure and Suki coming off the bench is pretty good for the team."
City coach Dan Smith confessed to being "a bit gutted".
"Mistakes cost us early on, we got back into it and I think we deserved something out of the game, but it was just not our day."
Northern Rangers beat neighbours Launceston United 4-2 thanks to a double from Wylie Howell, Lachlan Norton and Pat Lanau-Atkinson.
Somerset beat Ulverstone 3-1 while Devonport and Burnie played out a goalless draw.
