In Australia, outside the most passionate of track and field fans and Olympic aficionados, Nelson Evora and Pedro Pichardo would hardly be household names.
But in the country they now both call home - Portugal - they are revered sporting royalty. Both are Olympic champions in the triple jump. Pichardo is the fifth ranked triple jumper on the global all-time list and at 29, still considered capable of breaking Jonathan Edwards' world record of 18.29m set in 1995 just two years after the former Cuban's birthday.
Right now, they are the centre of attention in Portugal and across world athletics for an unholy row that has erupted between them. Like Pichardo, Evora was not born in Portugal - in his case he hails from the West African nation of Cote d'Ivoire.
The substance of their apparent dislike for each other stems from the manner in which each of them respectively became eligible to represent their new country.
Evora's journey followed the more common path of African migrants to a new home in Europe - waiting 11 years for citizenship. Arriving as a nine year old, Evora's development as an athlete came entirely through the Portuguese system.
But Pichardo was already a world star when he acquired Portuguese citizenship within a year in 2017. He had twice been a world championships silver medallist by then and already achieved his current personal best of 18.08m
Evora is, putting it as mildly as possible, displeased with the variance in the speed with which each acquired Portuguese citizenship - just the small matter of a decade.
Portugal is one of those nations which have accelerated citizenship opportunities for applicants who can demonstrate that they "can provide services which are relevant to the Portuguese state".
This is in sharp contrast to many other European nations, most notably those in Scandinavia, which have long waiting periods and elaborated eligibility conditions.
Australia used to have such a system - not as generous as the Portuguese version by an means - but one which allowed talented immigrants to acquire citizenship inside an Olympic cycle.
Australia still offers a distinguished talent visa but the clampdown of a few years ago which made the acquisition of formal citizenship much tougher, means that the visa offers little in terms of a new country of representation within any useful period.
The ability of athletes across all sports to acquire new representation status varies enormously.
And there is an even greater variation when it is factored in whether or not the athletes previously competed at higher levels of international competition.
Most sports take a much softer line when the athlete has never competed before. Even there, a further complication in circumstances applies - taking into account whether the athlete has always had or been entitled to multiple passports or if for any number of reasons, including options like that offered by Portugal, they are able to obtain a new one.
But the biggest variation in approach between sports comes when considering the status of athletes who have previously represented another country.
Some, like rugby league, rugby union and netball, even cricket, seem to be fussed very little about such matters. Others, like athletics and many other Olympic sports, regulate it in fine detail.
One aspect for the latter group to avoid is any suggestion that such regulations might be in restraint of trade - now that almost all sports enable their best to ply some sort of living through those endeavours.
In such cases the issue of representative nationality is only truly relevant when it comes to championships and major games competitions. The matter is largely avoided in respect of participation in money-making tour and circuit opportunities.
Athletics, for example, requires there to be at least a three-year pause from when they last represented a former country before they can appear in their new nation's colours. But in the meantime they can be listed as being from a new country of citizenship when competing in the Diamond League, Continental Tour and the like.
Pichardo was one of the last to avoid these new requirements - which may well be one of the reasons why Evora is especially miffed about the matter.
