The Tasmania Devils have produced an encouraging performance against GWS Giants Academy in the Talent League Girls' season opener at UTAS Stadium.
The Devils were dominant from the outset, with debutant Grace White and star forward Georgia Clark kicking two goals each and both central to all of their side's ball movement in the forward half.
Coach Jodie Clifford spoke about the intrinsic connection they shared throughout the match. "It's definitely something that we put some work into," she said.
"Come next game, hopefully we add Bellah Parker into the mix down there as well, so we're going to be really hard to defend in terms of our forward-line, because we are going to have those three. The connection between them is phenomenal, so look out."
Despite their domination, the hosts were unable to put the game to bed, and as the game wore on the Giants were able create some momentum of their own to stay in touch.
Clifford was pragmatic about the missed chances. "Yeah, 14 behinds - only one of those was rushed - all of them were opportunities and we spoke about that and that'll come," she said.
"It's their first game, it was a big game, there was a bit of pressure in terms of that. We'll do some work on it, I don't think it was anything drastic, it's just developing that confidence around the goals."
Tasmania's weight of opportunities proved good enough in the end, running out 8.14 (62) to 7.6 (48) winners to give Clifford a dream start to her coaching career.
"It feels pretty good. The girls were super out there today, I think they loved the notion that it's a big ground and their first-ever game on UTAS Stadium," she said.
"For them to come together the way they did, that's what coaching is about isn't it, to see the hard work on a training track come out on the ground."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
