The federal government will fund 80% of the cost of the upgrades, including in Rosebery and Bridport

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 6:02pm
The state government will upgrade another 220 kilometres of road and bridge infrastructure in Tasmania under a $100 million federal/state funding package designed to cut freight distances in state, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Michael Ferguson, said on Friday.

