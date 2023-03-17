The state government will upgrade another 220 kilometres of road and bridge infrastructure in Tasmania under a $100 million federal/state funding package designed to cut freight distances in state, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Michael Ferguson, said on Friday.
The program was aimed at eliminating freight route "black spots" where the load capacity was insufficient at bridges and other points, forcing truckers to take longer routes to destinations, he said.
The roads and bridges targeted will see weight capacity increased to 22.5 tonnes.
Mr Ferguson confirmed that requests for tenders for road overpass and bridge capacity upgrades were published this week for the Ring River Bridge near Rosebery, in the West, and the further bridge upgrade at Piper's River on Bridport main road, in the North-East.
"For the busy freight sector right now, it's very frustrating for them to not be able to do more direct routes in their journeys for their customers. If you have to take a much longer route, it's more expensive, so opening up these access opportunities is better for industry and it's better for the Tasmanian economy," Mr Ferguson said.
Ray Mostogl, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council, whose members account for a significant proportion of road freight use, said any improvements to the safety and efficiency of moving the mining industry's products was welcomed.
"Trucking concentrate from some mines to port is likely to be the long-term approach, given the nature of Tasmania's minerals, which are high quality but low volume and may not be economically suitable for being transported by trains," Mr Mostogl said.
"With nearly 65 percent of the states exports coming from the minerals sector, together with $80 million dollars collected by the state government from royalties last year, investing some of that for this priority sector is a sign of confidence in this industry."
Mr Ferguson thanked Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King, whose Labor government honored commitments made by the previous coalition government to fund the upgrades.
"Despite the political differences, our governments are working effectively together on dealing with some of the infrastructure challenges and opportunities," he said.
Those other opportunities included federal funding for tranche 3 and tranche 4 of rail upgrades promised to Tasrail, which is looking to expand freight capacity to draw more customers away from road freighters.
The $119 million second tranche rail revitalisation project is expected to finish this year, and the $96 million third tranche by June 2024.
TasRail has also received funding commitments of $120 million from both the federal and the state government for a fourth tranche of the rail network upgrade programme.
Other additional investments planned and funded included $30 million to reconnect the Bell Bay Line to the Bell Bay Wharf, which was disconnected during the 2016 floods; and $18 million for the construction of bulk mineral storage capacity on the Melba Line, which runs from Burnie through Rosebery to Melba Flats.
Mr Mostogl said rail was "clearly" the solution for some of the bulk commodity mines operating in the West.
"Clearly the scale of some mines requires rail transport, so the industry continues to monitor the ongoing maintenance and investment in both road and rail infrastructure," he said.
"The investment in rail over many years now continues to pay dividends and we acknowledge TasRail's professional approach to this task."
