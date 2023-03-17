Tasmania was on full display at the 2022 Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney on Friday night.
Ship Inn Stanley took out silver in the 4-4.5 Star Deluxe Accommodation category.
"(The) family-run boutique hotel was being judged alongside 300-room mega hotels in inner-Sydney and Melbourne, and they very nearly won the category," according to Tourism Industry Council Tasmania CEO, Luke Martin.
In the EcoTourism category, Tasmanian Walking Company took out silver for its Cradle Mountain, Bay of Fires, and Tasman Peninsula walks.
In the Tour and Transport Operators category, Air Adventure Golf took out bronze.
"Air Adventure Golf is a start-up tour business ferrying golfers to our iconic courses on King Island and Barnbougle," Mr Martin said.
The big winner across the state was wukalina Walk, which one gold in the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Island Tourism Experience category.
wukalina Walk's success in winning the Aboriginal & Torres Strait Island Tourism Experience category was one of Tasmania's greatest ever tourism stories, according to Mr Martin.
"For many years, Tasmania was always the one State who didn't have an entrant in these awards in the Aboriginal tourism category," he said.
"To see wukalina emerge over the past few years as such an outstanding palawa tourism enterprise, and the significance tonight in having reached the very pinnacle of Australian tourism excellence, now sits comfortably alongside the opening of MONA and Pumphouse Point, as one of our industry's finest moments of the past decade.
"It is testament to the vision of elders like Uncle Clyde Mansell and Graeme Gardener, and many others, who were determined to create an outstanding community-owned cultural tourism experience, along with the dedication of the wukalina team who deliver the three day-two-night walking tour at larapuna (Bay of Fires)."
Coal River Farm (gold), Bangor Vineyard Shed (gold), Big 4 St Helens Holiday Park (silver), Vila Talia (bronze), Peppers Silo Hotel (bronze), and Mures Tasmania (bronze) also took out awards in their respective categories.
