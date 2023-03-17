The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Feedback sought to improve route between Devonport and Cradle Mountain

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government is calling for feedback to improve the route between Devonport and Cradle Mountain in an attempt to increase visitor numbers. File picture.

Community feedback is being sought as the state government prepares to improve the prime tourist route between Devonport and Cradle Mountain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.