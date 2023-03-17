Community feedback is being sought as the state government prepares to improve the prime tourist route between Devonport and Cradle Mountain.
A Devonport to Cradle Mountain Corridor Strategy will assess and address current and future transport needs of the area and improve the route to support the government's plan to grow visitation to the tourist destination.
The state government has committed $25 million to targeted improvements along the route.
Pop-up sessions are planned for various points along the route including Sheffield, Lake Barrington and Cradle Mountain.
People can also provide feedback online.
Consultation will close on April 17.
For more information, visit: www.transport.tas.gov.au/cradlemountaincorridor
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.