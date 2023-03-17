Tasmanian devils may be at further risk of disease due to their diets being impacted by human activity, a study from the University of New South Wales Sydney found.
PhD candidate at UNSW and lead author of the study, Anna Lewis, said they found devils had access to variety of food depending on the environment they lived in.
"The more that habitat was impacted by humans, the more restrictive the diet became," Ms Lewis said.
Devils that maintain the same diet run a higher risk of interacting more frequently with roadkill, increasing the risk of spreading the highly contagious and fatal cancer, Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD).
Tasmania Zoo head keeper Riley Lowe said DFTD was a death sentence once contracted.
"It's definitely still out there in the wild and it's having a huge effect on them," he said.
"In the 30 years the disease has been around, over 90 per cent of their population has been wiped out.
"It's pretty crazy that so much has happened in such a short period of time."
He said DFTD was transferred through saliva when devils feed together over roadkill or other dead carcases.
"It's spread when their mouth comes into contact with other devils," Mr Lowe said.
"Devils are carnivores, but they're scavengers, not hunters.
"They'll only eat things that are already dead which is usually roadkill since it's so easy to find."
The research was conducted in Tasmania's North-West in the Circular Head region across land cleared areas and dense forests.
Ms Lewis said they were able to find out what prey the devils were feeding on by analysing chemical stamps called stable isotopes in whisker samples taken from Tasmanian devils in different environments.
"The idea is when you eat something, a proportion of that is incorporated into all of the body tissues that you grow," said Ms Lewis.
"When that happens with particular types of body tissues such as hair, nails or whiskers, that becomes a time capsule that stays completely inert as it grows."
She said she could get an estimated date and determine what the devil ate from a whisker based on the chemical composition at that time.
"I do that by matching the chemical composition of the whisker to the isotopic composition of different types of prey I've collected," Ms Lewis said.
From the data, Ms Lewis found devils areas heavily affected by humans fed on a smaller range of prey compared to populations living in undisturbed regions, who had more variety in their diet.
She said it was an interesting jumping point to look at what these results might mean for devils in the future.
"If our influence is causing devils to be attracted to highways and hit by cars, then we definitely want to be putting more measures in place to make sure devils have these landscapes that are left there for them to behave in a more natural and safe manner," Ms Lewis said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
