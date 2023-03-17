The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Central City's Boutique week to promote local shopping

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
March 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
S & I Styling personal stylist Tanya Ellis ahead of the guided tours of Launceston's best fashion stores. Picture supplied

Award-winning fashion and image stylist Tanya Ellis believes a person's fashion choices should not be limited by location, budget, body shape, or age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.