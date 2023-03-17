Award-winning fashion and image stylist Tanya Ellis believes a person's fashion choices should not be limited by location, budget, body shape, or age.
Mrs Ellis's ethos is underscored in a new initiative of Launceston Central City which will see a series of guided tours take shoppers behind the scenes in an immersive and personalised experience.
"Everyone deserves to feel their best and most confident," Mrs Ellis said.
"Come for a wander with me and discover some new stores, new styles, and a newfound confidence."
Mrs Ellis's Fashion Forward tour is just one of three tours on offer as part of Boutique week.
Running from March 20 until March 25, Boutique Week is a week-long celebration offering unique, exclusive, and tailored retail events in the heart of Launceston.
Champions of local business, Launceston Central City's Amanda McEvoy and Madi Biggelaar will head the George Street Style and Hidden Gems tours, respectively.
"Coming on a tour will give you a peek behind the counter of some of your favourite local shops," Ms McEvoy said.
"We'll introduce you to the shop owners, who will give you some insider information and advice on the products they stock.
"George Street Style will encompass homewares, fashion, and Tasmanian-made products, while Hidden Gems explores some, perhaps lesser-known spots for finding local treasure."
Bookings for the three 90-minute tours are essential, with a free coffee included in the ticket price.
