RTI reveals $2.6m spend on consultants by state government

Labor says the state government spent millions of dollars on consultants and advertising over nine months and is no longer interested in sensible financial management.
Right to Information documents reveal that the Department of Premier and Cabinet spent $2.3 million on consultants and a further $600,000 on advertising, between 1 January 2022 and 31 October 2022.
Labor treasurer spokesman Shane Broad said it was wasteful spending, noting that the figures only related to the one department.
"Why do we need consultants? Why don't we have a Department of Premier and Cabinet who can do the work of consultants? That is because when this government came into power they sacked them," Mr Broad said.
"They were trumping how they would cut spending on consultants. Now they aren't interested in sensible financial management, they are throwing money away on consultants and advertising all the time."
Mr Broad said the spending equalled around $300,000 a month during which he deemed "extremely excessive".
The Tasmanian taxpayer has every right to ask what this money is being spent on and if the people of Tasmania are getting value for money."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the money was spent on building better bridges, stronger highways and new schools and hospitals.
"Labor wants to rubbish consultants. What they are actually doing is rubbishing traffic engineers, civil engineers who build bridges and strengthen them, and architects who design hospitals. If they want to cut them they are cutting Tasmania's infrastructure pipeline."
