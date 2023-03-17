A raft of Tasmanians have arrived to Rockhampton with cars worth under $1500 for the Shitbox Rally, and on Saturday they will be turning back around to trek to Hobart.
Latrobe firefighter Damien Midgley has already faced a blown radiator hose and a broken exhaust to get their '94 EF Falcon up to the start line in central Queensland.
"Going home we're going through a lot more gravel roads, so it's going to be a lot harder on the car so hopefully any issues from north, the cooler weather rectifies it," Mr Midgley said.
He will be doing the drive with fellow firefighter Stuart Loone. The rally raises money for Cancer Council Australia.
"The reason I wanted to do it was my grandmother 10 years ago to cancer, and Stuart lost his father," he said.
"Also for our fellow firefighters cancer is a big issue in the fire service worldwide and it's only just starting to come out about how dangerous the job actually is."
Meanwhile, Shitbox Rally founder James Freeman said the rally was a result of his personal "devastating" experience with cancer on his family.
"The teams have already raised over $1.8 million and we're hoping to get $2 million," Mr Freeman said.
He said over 13 years they had raised over $36 million for cancer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.