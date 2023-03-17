The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gravel roads, heat challenge for Shitbox Rally headed to Tasmania

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
March 18 2023 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanians Stuart Loone, Damien Midgley, Sally Charleston and Elizabeth Clements ready to take part in an 'epic' experience. Picture by Ebony Abblitt

A raft of Tasmanians have arrived to Rockhampton with cars worth under $1500 for the Shitbox Rally, and on Saturday they will be turning back around to trek to Hobart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.