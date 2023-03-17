North-West Coast brothers Tre and Taran Armstrong are two of seven players the Tasmania JackJumpers are keeping tabs on.
Having both plied their trade with California Baptist University, Tre's college time is about to come to an end - having signed with the North-West Thunder for 2023.
"Both [of] them are players that we've been watching," Roth said.
"I'll be spending some time in the next few weeks up in the North anyways and have a chance to talk with Tre.
"My main priority right now is to get through this probably next 10 days to get into free agency ... to solve some needs that we need to get done and then we can have conversations after that."
Roth noted shooting, size and athletic ability as key needs for every side and is hoping to get an answer from Milton Doyle soon in order to shape the free agency period.
While unveiling a junior basketball partnership with Banjo's Bakery, the JackJumpers' coach also discussed the importance of keeping the club's ownership local as Larry Kestelman talks with potential buyers.
"I want people in Tasmania to be proud of this team and represent this team and that's all I think about when I go to my job," he said.
"When you start to get other outside things happening - you can lose your identity a little bit - and to me, this is a unique situation here in Tasmania and it needs to be with Tasmanians."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
