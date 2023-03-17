The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Tre and Taran Armstrong among "seven names" on JackJumpers' list

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taran Armstrong representing the North-West Thunder.

North-West Coast brothers Tre and Taran Armstrong are two of seven players the Tasmania JackJumpers are keeping tabs on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.