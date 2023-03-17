Longford have completed their perfect season, defeating Evandale Panthers by 153 runs to win the TCL premier league grand final.
Going through the home-and-away season undefeated, the Tigers accounted for their Northern Midlands counterparts - making 259 before dismissing them for 106.
"We've had a great year but at the end of the day, it all comes down to that one game and to get the win today was amazing," coach Richard Howe said.
After losing club stalwart Josh Adams on the second ball of the game, courtesy of Evandale's Jacob Walker, the Tigers rallied, with cousins Dion and Jackson Blair swinging the momentum in their favour.
They combined for a partnership of 128 before Jackson was dismissed off the bowling of Isuru Amarawansha (72) in the 23rd over.
Howe came in and picked up where the departed batsman left off, batting around Dion - who proved to be the anchor of the innings - as they combined for 92 to push the score on further.
The captain-coach was dismissed for 88 and Dion Blair 64, with Walker and Amarawansha playing a part in their dismissals.
"A really big partnership or two good partnerships can win the game of cricket," he said.
"Obviously losing Josh early wasn't ideal but the fact that Dion and Jackson batted for the best part of 20 overs really set us up.
"To be one down at the 20-over mark [was fantastic], Jackson obviously fell just after but Dion batted for 35 overs and did a terrific job just ticking it over and we were able to bat around him."
Walker (2-48) and Amarawansha (1-33) were the wicket-takers as Josh Crase was economical throughout his six overs, going for just 19.
Longford bowler Sam Henley tore through the Panthers' top order, claiming the wickets of Rickie Wells, Grant Davern and Jonty Manktelow to have them 3-29.
Ketan Patel (11) and Crase (23) provided some fight, putting on 39 for the fifth wicket, while Walker (19) and Sam McLean put on 18 for the ninth but the chase was all too much for the Panthers.
"We set a couple of fields to guys' strengths - through the covers and whatnot," Howe said.
"We were probably fortunate, obviously with 260 runs on the board, they've got to go for the ones that are in their slot.
"We took our catches and our bowlers bowled to where we set our field."
While Henley claimed the top-order scalps, Patrick Morehouse did the same to the tail - finishing with tidy figures of 4-15 despite bowling 10 wides.
All of the Tigers' bowlers finished with wickets as Jessie Arnol took 1-18, Howe 1-22 and Babar Khan 1-31.
The anchoring efforts of Dion Blair were enough for the top-order batter to claim the best on ground medal in his sixth 40-over premiership for the club.
Passing 500 games for the Tigers this season, Blair's games record-holder status did not make him exempt from some post-match banter by his skipper.
"We love Dion but he talks himself up and he said at the start of the day 'you just get me there and I'll do the job' and he's gone out there and done it," Howe said.
"It took him a couple of overs early but once he got in he batted well and batted alongside blokes that he knew he could bat with and he played perfectly today - he's fully deserving of the medal."
The win was Longford's first premiership since 2017-18, with Hadspen having won the previous four.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
