Longford cap off perfect 2022-23 season with TCL premiership

Updated March 18 2023 - 8:15pm, first published March 17 2023 - 8:15pm
Longford celebrate their premier league triumph over Evandale Panthers - their first since 2017-18. Picture by Rod Thompson

Longford have completed their perfect season, defeating Evandale Panthers by 153 runs to win the TCL premier league grand final.

