Swansea's old Commercial Bank of Australia is ready to reopen as new wine bar The Branch next weekend.
Owners Kelsey Walker and Luke Moloney have been busy renovating the venue, which was turned into a hospitality site in the early 2000's.
"It was always our dream to have a business together, and it isn't the first time we've looked at running a business," Miss Walker said.
ALSO IN NEWS: A Festival called Panama grieves father of two who died
She said they had previously pointed to the old bank as a desired site to run a business, and fortunate timing had made that a reality.
"It's the perfect location, a beautiful spot and historic building," she said.
The grand opening has been locked in for March 25 and will include live music.
Miss Walker said they were feeling excited ahead of swinging the doors open to the public.
"As much as we can we want to create a vibe for the town," Miss Walker said.
"We've received nothing but support from the community."
The Branch, Swansea will bring a wine and cocktail experience that also does food, with a focus on shared meals such as platters.
"All the food produce is 100 percent Tasmanian, we'll have a huge focus on Tasmanian produce," she said.
"Our wines are from the East Coast, our spirits are Tasmanian, and beer is Tasmanian.
"We really want to focus on the produce of the area and emphasis that."
We've received nothing but support from the community.- Kelsey Walker
She said their passion for Tasmanian produce stemmed from experiences working interstate.
"We realised everything Tasmania has compared to everywhere else, for instance the food, and seafood, you can't get it better anywhere else," Miss Walker said.
ALSO IN NEWS: Report finds short stay has no significant impact
"And the community also really drives us. Luke has worked at the local pub for the last two years, while I work at a vineyard cellar door locally."
The couple are originally from Launceston and spent their working careers in hospitality.
It will be the first business the couple own after working together over the past decade.
Miss Walker said the wine bar would bring a new experience to Swansea.
"There's not a place quite like this here," she said.
"From serving the community and travellers, we saw a gap in the marking and we will be giving back something to the community."
It will open from Friday to Tuesday during the hours of 1pm to late.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.