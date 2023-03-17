Canadian group seeks Tassie metals

A Canadian mining exploration company has purchased a lease over ground at Mount Maurice, just east of Launceston, and will begin analysing surface rocks there later this year as part of an effort to locate big deposits of tin and lithium - metals urgently needed in future industries like electronics and renewable energy.
Russell Fulton, vice president of Vancouver-based Tin One Resources Inc, said the company would initially send in a geologist to collect ground samples, and depending on the results, it could later expand to a drilling program.
"In Mt Maurice, I know that there's an old tin prospect up there because I went there a long time ago. We've discovered that these Tasmanian tin granites are quite prospective for lithium as well," he said.
"I think if there is tin there, there might be lithium around as well."
He said there had been next to no exploration efforts for lithium in NE Tasmania, but people were starting to become interested.
Lithium carbonate surged in price in 2021 and 2022, by over 500 per cent, to more than $US80,000 per tonne by last November, fueling more exploration for the mineral.
Despite dropping in value since then, exploration in Tasmania is continuing.
The new prospect at Mt Maurice was one of a number of areas in North-East Tasmania that TinOne is focussing on, Mr Fulton said.
The company, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, said recently that tests of drilled samples from its Great Pyramid Tin Project near Scamander yielded tin content of up to 0.51 per cent.
The company also reported this week that initial prospecting at its Aberfoyle Project, in the Fingal Valley, yielded surface samples containing up to up to 1.14 per cent of lithium.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.