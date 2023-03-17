The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

'Race for Eighty One' to headline in support of Bayden Ellston

By Allan Roark
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayden Ellston in his Formula 500. There will be a race to support him on Saturday. Picture Angryman Photography

A huge evening of action will keep race fans entertained and on the edge of their seats at Latrobe's Gulf Western Speedway on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.