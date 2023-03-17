Belinda Lee is one of more than 1000 Launceston property owners to receive notice on the heritage status of their property this week.
Ms Lee said she was "surprised" when she collected a letter on Wednesday from the City of Launceston Council regarding her 1940's West Launceston house being recommended for heritage listing.
The notice outlined the inter-war era, American Colonial site including gardens, with the facades visible directly from the street and setback from the street being of high importance.
The council is seeking feedback from property owners in the process, which Ms Lee said she would need to do more research before forming a view on the matter for her home.
"I do think heritage listings are important to save our history," Ms Lee said.
"Although I'm surprised my house is heritage."
Her family has owned the home for five generations, and Ms Lee said the plan was to keep it in the family.
"I have no plans to change the facade or garden," she said.
"My aunt remembered when they first bought the house, the lawn was six foot high and the front fence had been knocked down. There's been a lot of love put into the place."
City of Launceston Council recently completed its heritage list review, which Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said aimed to ensure heritage and built culture of the city was adequately protected into the future.
The significance of Launceston properties was assessed using the criteria required by the new Tasmanian Planning Scheme.
"Following the review, some properties have been recommended for heritage listing, some existing heritage listed properties are recommended for de-listing, and others are recommended for amendment," Cr Gibson said.
"An initial tranche of place and precinct listings resulting from the project have already been included in Launceston's Local Provisions Schedule for the Tasmanian Planning Scheme, which came into effect last year.
"Now that the scheme is in place, the city of Launceston is engaging with more than 1000 additional property owners on the heritage status of their properties."
Cr Gibson said it was important the views of property owners were considered in the heritage listing process.
"For this reason we've written to property owners with relevant information about their properties, and invited owners to review this information and provide feedback," Cr Gibson said.
He confirmed at the conclusion of this process, the finalised list of local heritage places for inclusion in the Local Provisions Schedule of the Tasmanian Planning Scheme would be considered by the council for endorsement.
It would then be formally submitted to the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
Cr Gibson said a formal public exhibition period would follow and written submissions would be welcomed prior to finalising the listings.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
