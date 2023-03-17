Report finds short stay has no significant impact

The Examiner
Short stay accommodation does not have a 'significant impact' on Launceston

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
March 17 2023 - 3:00pm
A City of Launceston council report has found Launceston can now be classified as one of Australia's most expensive rental housing markets.

