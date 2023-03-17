Report finds short stay has no significant impact

Request the Council's Chief Executive Officer to investigate the introduction of a differential rate for short stay accommodation providers in Launceston and provide options for the Council to consider;

Lobby the State Government to require more transparent data be provided on short stay accommodation and the interactions on the long-term rental market. Specifically it must be easier to track the number of long term rentals that transition to short stay accommodations;

Prioritise actions to create additional residential land within the City of Launceston;

Continue to monitor the city's rental market with a specific focus on the number of short stay accommodations that are available within Launceston, and;