Report finds short stay has no significant impact

A City of Launceston council report has found Launceston can now be classified as one of Australia's most expensive rental housing markets.
The council has released details of its six-month investigation into short-stay rentals in the municipality and will present the report at next week's meeting.
The report found the median Launceston renter spends $450 per week for a three-bedroom home, rents have increased 12 per cent in the last year and rental availability is 0.8 per cent.
Some of the most severely impacted as job seekers, who use 59 per cent of their income on shelter.
The council's agenda report found there wasn't a "compelling need to regulate the market" as short-term accommodation did not have a " significant impact on the Launceston rental market".
The report also found the short-stay accommodation market of 516 properties constitutes under two per cent of the available residential market of 31,274 properties.
Approximately 294 of the short-stay accommodations which operate in the City of Launceston are for whole homes or apartments.
A key finding was that short-stay accommodation is not considered a significant driver of the housing stress experienced within the City of Launceston.
While the report found housing stress in Launceston was more significantly impacted by increasing demand rather than short-stay accommodation, some areas could use an increase in short-term accommodation.
The report also highlights the importance of the council's strategies to grow housing stock in the municipality over the coming decades, which include developing some 2000 new housing lots to the south of the city, planning for the future growth of suburbs like St Leonards, Alanvale, Rocherlea and Mowbray, and encouraging continued inner city residential development projects.
Alongside the report itself, councillors will consider five officer recommendations next week, comprising:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.