The West Tamar Council has been advised to approve a development application for a 73 visitor accommodation cabin park at Beauty Point, despite community concern over the project.
The proposed $4.5 million development received 51 representations from the community raising 33 issues in total.
The site at Lot 1 and Lot 102 West Arm Road, Beauty Point will go before the council, who will be acting as the planning authority, on Tuesday.
A council assessing officer has recommended the units, an office/reception and subdivision in the plan be approved subject to 19 conditions.
"The matters raised by the representors have been considered as part of the assessment and (where relevant) the formation of the recommendation and associated conditions," the report said.
MORE IN NEWS: Jail for chef over animal urine gambit
Those conditions include TasWater, erosion and sediment control, and visitor accommodation length of stay.
The visitor accommodation length was one of the concerns raised during community consultation.
"Concern [sic] this will not be used for visitor accommodation but community house or fruit pickers accommodation instead," one representation said.
One of the approval recommendations stated no person is to reside at the visitor accommodation units for a period exceeding three months within any 12-month period.
MORE IN NEWS: A Festival called Panama grieves father of two who died
Another concern raised was whether there was the tourist demand for the development, which the assessing officers responded was not a relevant consideration to be assessed under the planning scheme.
Other points raised in feedback to the proposal was sewage, flooding and facilities.
"The proposal will change the atmosphere of Beauty Point considerably, with increased traffic and anti-social behaviour impacting the amenity and safety of existing residents, and decreasing land values," another representation said.
In response, the assessing officers said those concerns weren't planning matters.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.