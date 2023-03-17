Murray Fredericks has always been fascinated with the camera. He was drawn to it as a child and studied the science behind photography as a high school student. But it was only after several years of travelling and taking photos through Europe, the Middle East and the Himalayas that he decided to dedicate himself to photography full-time.
Murray's recent exhibition Witness at QVMAG showcases works from his 30-year career, which include landscapes from Greenland, Lake Eyre and the Tiwi Islands.
It was through his travels that Fredericks discovered his fascination with landscapes. "It had an emotional quality to it when I travelled through it, but particularly the deserts of the Middle East," he says.
"And I just felt that my mind could just wander out over the desert and there was a sense of freedom in that it," he continues.
He then visited the Himalayas, where he discovered a completely different sensation. "The power of the mountains crush the self, crush the sense of individuality," he says.
"You just get lost in the immensity of the mountains, which is known as the sublime experience, which a lot of Romanticism was about. But to me, it was more about the space, and that's what I pursued in my career as a landscape artist."
Frederick's photography is a record of the places he's spent time and the "emotional quality of being in those landscapes."
"You stay a really long time in these places, often alone, where possible, and it puts you in a certain frame of mind. It gives that life that time you're there a certain emotional quality. But, for me, it feels partly like a dissolution of the self."
The exhibition at QVMAG is the first time that Fredericks had so many of his works in the same place at once. It's a beautiful museum space, and the QVMAG team has "brilliantly" curated his exhibition, he says.
Tasmania is also a special place for Fredericks, who spent his formative student years photographing landscapes in the state. He's spent many summers walking and photographing through heritage-listed areas figuring out the art of photographing landscapes.
"I was wandering those trails really working out how to do it," he says.
"And I went from being a bushwalker, who goes from point A to point B to someone who would go and choose a point and just say, 'Right, I'm going in there and I'm going to stay in that zone or that area for two weeks and put up a tent and bring in enough supplies and all the gear.'"
"So I guess in Tassie was where I learned just to wait and find a great landscape that I could shoot in as many directions as possible and then let the weather and the light and everything come to me."
Witness was exhibited at QVMAG as part of the Ten Days on the Island festival.
It will remain on display at QVMAG Inveresk till May 21. For more information, visit the QVMAG website.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
