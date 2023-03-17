The state government continues to work on getting its $700 million redevelopment for the ageing Tarraleah power station as part of its Battery of the Nation plans.
The planned redevelopment would increase the output from 110MW to 190MW from the same amount of water, but is currently dependent on the progression of Project Marinus.
The redevelopment is currently being assessed for commercial viability, with a final investment decision due mid next year.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett said the Tarraleah hydropower scheme is an iconic part of Hydro's 100 year history.
"It is well positioned to play a significant role in this exciting future as the Australian energy market rapidly transforms," Mr Barnett said.
``In April 2022 the Australian Government announced a funding commitment of up to $65 million alongside a commitment of $58 million from Hydro Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government to progress upgrade works and to advance the project to a Final Investment Decision in 2024.
Redevelopment works are already underway at the power station, supporting up to 100 jobs.
This includes new intake at Lake King William and a new 1km tunnel to the intake which is in preparation for future replacement of the canals that feed the scheme.
Upgrade works are also focused on an improved spillway at Mossy Marsh Dam and upgraded road infrastructure.
Mr Barnett said the works were a towards making Tasmania the renewables powerhouse of Australia.
``These benefits will be returned to all Tasmanians through dividends that help fund schools, hospitals, roads and other important services and infrastructure that we rely on.
``The current Tarraleah upgrade works are also supporting nearly 100 jobs in the Derwent Valley and Central Highlands through a range of roles within Hydro Tasmania and also local contractors like civil construction company Hazell Bros."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.