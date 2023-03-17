Northern Tasmanian AFLW player Ella Maurer will have a new home in 2023, traded from North Melbourne to Gold Coast on Friday.
Part of one of the largest trades in AFLW history, the 21-year-old joins the Suns after playing one game with the Tasmanian-aligned Kangaroos.
Drafted with pick 56 in 2021 after plying her trade with North Launceston in the TSLW and Old Scotch in the NTFAW, Maurer made her debut in her second season on the Kangaroos' list.
She was a late call-up for the side's UTAS Stadium clash against Geelong last season, playing in front of friends and family and collecting two handballs and two tackles in wet conditions.
Joining the Suns alongside Collingwood's Jordan Membrey and St Kilda's Clara Fitzpatrick, Maurer was described as "a strong inside midfielder" by the club.
"The qualities that both Clara and Ella bring strengthen our developing squad and we're looking forward to seeing them contribute to our exciting list," Suns head of women's football Fiona Sessarago said.
The move reunites Maurer with former Tasmania Devils coach Cameron Joyce as well as ex-Devils teammate Claire Ransom.
Joyce guided the Tasmania Devils' NAB League girls' team to finals in 2021 before signing with the Suns later that year, taking over from inaugural coach David Lake.
Ransom and Maurer were two of the girls to play all nine games of the 2021 season, with North Hobart's Ransom getting drafted the following year with pick 34.
The starting date for AFLW in 2023 is yet to be confirmed but is expected to be around August, when last year's season seven kicked off, abandoning the previous summer timeslot.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
