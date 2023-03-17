For the McClintocks, music is a family affair. Jeff McClintock and his wife Leah are lovers of the folk genre and have been playing music together for most of their married life.
Together with their 15-year-old daughter Marguerite, they've formed a trio called the Verandah Folk which focuses on Celtic folk tunes.
The McClintocks are also part of Stoning the Galahs, a bush band which features more of their family members and in-laws.
"So we've effectively bred and married into the band the extra members that we need," Jeff said.
Jeff plays guitar or octave mandola, while Leah, who has traditionally played the mandolin and Irish whistle, has now gravitated towards the recorder. Marguerite completes the trio on violin.
Although the group plays music from a long-gone era, their music still resonates with audiences.
"We find that people really love music because it's just really pure, simple, mostly quite joyful, upbeat, kind of music," Jeff said.
"It's the kind of thing that gets people tapping their toes and just kind of popping around as they listen. It's very hard to stand still listening to music that we play," he said.
The group, who have now added English country dance tunes and Renaissance music to their repertoire, will perform at Live at the Library this Saturday.
They'll also be performing some original compositions, including one by Marguerite.
The performance is at Launceston Library from 10.30am onwards.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
