The Cavaliers will look to use their end of season disappointment in 2022 to motivate a push for ultimate honours in their 2023 Tasmanian Netball League campaign.
Having won 14 of their 18 matches during the season, the 'Cavs looked to be the Northern Hawks' strongest challengers, but a close three-point loss against the ladder leaders was quickly followed by a defeat to Cripps Waratah.
Shelby Miller, who was announced as captain for this season on Monday, said the squad was keen to rectify last year's finish.
"I think you've got to use those moments where you really did feel the disappointment of missing out on the grand final to fuel you for the following year," she said.
"Particularly for the girls who did play in that team last year, so we're definitely keen to have a bit of redemption from there."
The 'Cavs will take the court for the first time against Arrows, with their second game of Hobart's opening weekend double-header a chance for revenge against Cripps.
Miller and co-coach Dianne Carstens both stated their excitement ahead of the matches.
"Personally, I love the double-header as the opening round, I think it's great to get in and have a night where you stay with the team and really solidify the relationships that you've been building throughout pre-season," Miller said.
"It's just as much about the off-court bonding as it is about the on-court performances for me."
Carstens noted: "You get an opportunity where you can really reflect on the first day and try and set some goals and instantly put them into practice the next day," she said.
"It's always good to play in front of a home crowd, but I actually don't mind playing away for the first one, because you get all those extra opportunities to be together."
Georgia Rolls enters the squad having previously plied her trade in Queensland and she has been joined by plenty of Cavaliers youth, with Eunice and Esther Kidmas as well as Olive Morris all joining the open division.
Miller expressed her excitement at the arrival of her new teammates.
"I think we're very lucky in having Esther, Eunice and Olive all coming up," she said.
"They all had opportunities training with us last year, so there are already relationships that have been built.
"I think it's great having some younger people come up to really refresh the desire to train and the excitement to be playing at open level.
"Georgia Rolls has been a great inclusion into the team. She's got a wealth of knowledge within her own and she's really strong, so she has been a fantastic inclusion."
They replace the departures of Claire Oakley and Hannah Lenthall who are moving interstate, with Piper Sanders also leaving.
For those who want to mark it in their calendars, the 'Cavs face off against the Hawks on Friday May 23, at 8pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.