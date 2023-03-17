A new studio promoting health, wellness, and community has opened in Launceston.
Offering a range of Barre, yoga, Pilates, and Boxilates classes, Bloom Barre has something for everyone.
Bloom Barre founding director Chloe Dobson said she was excited to offer a range of classes to suit everyone, no matter their skill level.
"Barre is unique in that it combines elements of dance, yoga, and Pilates, all of which promote mindfulness and body awareness," Ms Dobson said.
"Through regular practice, Barre can help individuals cultivate a deeper sense of connection between their minds and bodies, which is incredibly empowering."
Ms Dobson said she was looking forward to offering a nurturing and empowering environment for people to rediscover their love of movement.
"Barre is more than just a workout; it's a holistic approach to wellness that can benefit the mind, body, and soul," she said.
"Our classes are designed to help our students tap into their inner strength and find balance, both on and off the mat."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.