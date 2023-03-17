The Examiner
Gala Day to support Deloraine Football Club flood relief

By Brian Allen
March 17 2023 - 12:30pm
Deloraine's Sam Talbot in action against South Launceston at Deloraine last year. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Deloraine president Don Tracey says the Kangaroos' home ground is in mint condition for their pre-season gala day fundraiser on Saturday.

