Gala Day to support Deloraine Football Club flood relief

Deloraine president Don Tracey says the Kangaroos' home ground is in mint condition for their pre-season gala day fundraiser on Saturday.
The football community is rallying around the Roos after the club's facilities were ravaged by October's floods.
Deloraine will be joined by Bridgenorth, George Town, Old Launcestonians and Scottsdale where nine matches - men's and women's - will be played across the day starting at 10am.
Tracey said the initiative had been driven by the NTFA.
"They wanted to have a day here to support our football club which I think is fantastic so we put together the idea of having a gala day for clubs who are available," he said.
Tracey said it was great to have their support.
"Especially Scottsdale coming from as far as they are - I think they're all coming in a bus so they should have a good day," he said.
The president added the Kangaroos had also received support from other clubs.
Tracey loves the concept of having a slew of practice matches at one venue.
"It's fantastic, we probably couldn't have too many more teams really to fit as many games in, every team is playing two games which I think is ideal," he said.
The club leader said they would be the first pre-season matches played at the ground since the floods.
"The boys have been training on the ground since before Christmas, it's in tip-top condition, it didn't take long for the ground to recover, it was just the clubrooms themselves," he said.
Tracey explained the club's main function area, kitchen and public toilet were badly damaged during the floods.
He feels the club's facilities will be close to fully functional by early April.
"The Meander Valley Council have been very supportive and the people doing the job are very mindful of the time frame," Tracey said.
There will be food vans, entertainment, tug-of-war and much more for all the family.
There'll also be a raffle and entry is by gold-coin donation.
The Kangaroos have their first home game at Deloraine against George Town in round three on April 22.
The club will play their men's premier division season-opener against Bridgenorth at UTAS Stadium on April 1 in a curtain-raiser for Hawthorn versus North Melbourne in the AFL.
It will also be a flood-relief fundraiser.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
