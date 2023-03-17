South Launceston are aiming to go back-to-back in the Hurricanes Community Twenty20 Cup women's state final.
The Knights, who won the inaugural Cup against Latrobe by 131 runs last year, face Trevallyn in a semi-final at Trevallyn Park at 10am on Sunday.
Wynyard and Claremont are also playing off for a grand final spot at 1.15pm at the same ground.
The grand final will be at 4.30pm.
South are coming off an impressive premiership victory against Riverside in the Cricket North decider last weekend.
Coach Belinda Wegman said the team was familiar with much of Trevallyn's line-up given many also play for Launceston in Cricket North.
"We know they're experienced as well so we don't take that lightly, we know how some of them play while there's others we don't know," she said.
Wegman said the Knights, who normally play on turf, were preparing to play on the artificial pitch.
"We train on the astro, we've been doing that all week, it's just a bit bouncier and the balls don't die which is probably a bonus as well for us," she said.
"We've been practicing on the astro pitches at the NTCA."
Wegman said Ellie Mathews and Catherine Morgan were unavailable and the Knights would bring in Lexi Moir and Maisie Miller.
Trevallyn recorded an imposing triumph against Western Tiers in TCL division one to make the state finals.
Coach Lynn Hendley said the Cup would provide her group with great exposure to tougher competition with slightly different rules compared to the TCL.
Hendley, who is also Launceston captain, feels it will help that most of her players know the Knights from Cricket North.
She said South had great batting depth and keeping extras down as well as posting a good score were two focuses for Sunday.
Trevallyn will be without all-rounders Maxine Woods, who was player of the match last weekend, and Alissa Selby who are unavailable.
Hendley said the side would draw on their Trevallyn division two team.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
