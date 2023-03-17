West Tamar Council will discuss Bullying Policy

West Tamar councillors will discuss a revised bullying policy at the council's next meeting.
The Bullying, Harassment, Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity Policy; and Procedures for Dealing with Bullying, Harassment and Discrimination in the Workplace will be up for approval.
The policy was last approved in August 2019, and a recommendation from a workplace culture survey reported brought the review forward to include additional information about employee rights and responsibilities, bystander action, contact officers and reporting options.
Along with the associated procedures for responding to and resolving complaints of bullying, harassment and discrimination, this policy has now undergone a legal review.
It also includes future awareness refresher training and specific inclusion in employee inductions.
The revised draft documents have been circulated to all employees, and subsequent feedback has been considered in preparing the attached draft documents.
West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl said in late 2021, "the council undertook an independent investigation into allegations of work health and safety practices".
Cr Holmdahl said the survey confirmed some staff, including senior staff, had exhibited unacceptable behaviour in the workplace.
The four-year review was planned for August 2023.
The meeting will be held on March 21.
