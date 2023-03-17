The Examiner
NPL Tasmania: Launceston City host Riverside Olympic

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:56pm, first published 10:30pm
Riverside Olympic old boys Will Humphrey and Toby Simeoni enjoyed perfect debuts as Launceston City saw off their former club 2-0 on Friday night.

