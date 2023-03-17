Riverside Olympic old boys Will Humphrey and Toby Simeoni enjoyed perfect debuts as Launceston City saw off their former club 2-0 on Friday night.
The pair combined delightfully for the opening goal before Simeoni turned provider as another submission in the Stef Tantari collection of stunners completed the scoreline.
Simeoni could have had an even better night but saw his late penalty saved by Daniel Nash, the former City keeper completing a trio of players putting in starring roles against their old team.
A bumper Prospect crowd turned out to watch a frenetic contest in which Olympic limited City's opportunities but the home side took the pick of them.
Just moments after the game had been interrupted by a wallaby on the pitch, City caught Olympic on the hop when Humphrey's long ball over the top was latched onto by Simeoni who smashed it past Nash and embarked on some understandably exuberant celebrations.
Teaming up nicely with US import Alex Jacobs, Humphrey was looking as comfortable at centre-back in black and white as he used to in orange while Joel Stone - playing the no.10 role in Daniel Syson's 4-2-3-1 formation - seemed to find as much space in the middle of Prospect Park as he used to at Valley Road.
However, Olympic were far from over-awed. Helder Dos Santos Silva's 4-3-3 line-up stifled the hosts with Drew Sykes giving Stone a second shadow for the night and Liam Poulson spreading the play like a diminutive quarter-back.
Meanwhile, Zac Reissig and Campbell Young formed a solid central defensive partnership, even with the former appearing to play on one leg for much of the second half.
However, the contest was settled 16 minutes from time, Simeoni breaking down the right and neatly locating Tantari who cut inside and curled in a beauty with his left foot.
City won two of the teams' match-ups last season - and came from two goals down to draw the third - but Olympic edged their Summer Cup clash on penalties following a 0-0 draw last month.
As with all NPL Tasmania fixtures this season, the clubs' under-21s played each other before the main game.
Alex Gaetani's Summer Cup winners won 3-0 through late goals from Mana Yawngtun, Diesel Murfet and Gedi Krusa - one of three eligible older-age players.
The fixtures marked the beginning of this year's statewide soccer season with Launceston United taking centre stage for the North on Saturday. The Birch Avenue club will begin the defence of their Women's Super League title at Taroona at 2.30pm and play its first fixture since joining the NPL Tasmania against Glenorchy at KGV at 4.30pm.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.