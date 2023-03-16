Junior driver Mitch Ford brought up a significant milestone very early in his career when he won last season's Tasmanian drivers' premiership.
He now has a chance to achieve another when he drives Victorian-trained pacer Rackemup Tigerpie in the state's only group 1 horse race, the $150,000 Tasmania Cup, in Hobart on Saturday night.
The Ian Stanley-trained Rackemup Tigerpie is on the third line of betting at $10 in a market dominated by fellow Victorian Wheres The Gold ($1.65).
Rackemup Tiger was clearly the best of the 'closers' when runner-up to all-the-way winner Check In in the opening heat on March 5.
With clear running, he should be charging home again and is better odds to run a place ($2.60) than the favourite is to win.
Rackemup Tigerpie also made the final last year and had absolutely no luck while finishing sixth to local outsider Gotta Good Reason.
He started off 20m - as he will this year - but lost at least another 30m when severely checked just after the start.
His effort to finish in front of more than half the field was outstanding.
Local star Harjeet also ran home nicely in Check In's heat and is another that looks each-way value at $12.
That was only his second start after a spell and the Rattray stable has always had a good record for getting horses to peak on the big day.
The nine-year-old's only previous run in the Tasmania Cup was back in 2019 when seventh to interstate raider Shelby Bromac.
Like then, he has a 30m handicap to contend with but, with due respects to all runners, it is not a vintage field this year.
Wheres The Gold may simply be too good if he gets a trouble-free run from his second-row draw but he doesn't represent any value for the average punter.
The Raconteur, Boom, Check In and Colby Sanz look must-includes for trifecta players.
1- Rackemup Tigerpie $10
2- Harjeet $12
3- Wheres The Gold $1.65
4- The Raconteur $8
1.65 Wheres The Gold
8.00 The Raconteur
8.00 Check In
10.00 Boom
10.00 Rackemup Tigerpie
12.00 Harjeet
21.00 Colby Sanz
34.00 Stravinsky
41.00 Young Rooster
41.00 Cool Water Paddy
61.00 Be Major Threat
81.00 Similan Beach
81.00 Cullenburn
81.00 The Shallows (em)
126.00 Major Davvin
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
