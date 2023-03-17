Launceston's Sam McKee can lay claim to the title of national champion after he won the under-19 men's scratch race on Wednesday.
Competing at the AusCycling National Championships, the 18-year-old backed up his gold medal performance with a silver in the pursuit race - a result that brought much surprise with it.
"I wasn't expecting to do really well on this one and I got a 12-second [personal best] in the qualifying to qualify for the gold medal," McKee said.
"That was a massive surprise to me and in the final I gave it all with what I had left in the tank."
McKee's coach, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jordan Kerby, spoke of his delight for Kerby's achievements.
"For the scratch race, he definitely arrived targeting the win and that was awesome, especially with the caliber of riders in that field," he said.
"The individual pursuit was a very pleasant surprise. I think Sam himself had anticipated to go a fair bit slower than that.
"It wasn't an event he put a lot of specific time in for himself, so that silver medal in individual pursuit is just as big as the win because it was a little bit of a surprise."
Kerby paired with McKee around six months before the national event and the Queensland-based coach was keen to give plaudits to the efforts of Tasmanian Institute of Sport head coach Matt Gilmore and former coach Janelle Smith in aiding McKee's development.
"You've got to definitely give credit, like a huge amount of credit to the system that Matt Gilmore is running down there in Tassie," he said.
"They consistently punch well above their weight in cycling and I think a lot of that is due to both the club space and the guidance of Matt Gilmore.
"Also Sam's old coach Janelle, he doesn't do what he's done this week without the effort that she's put into him.
"Cycling's not a sport where things happen overnight. I think it's just a culmination of expertise from a number of people and his own personal development journey."
One thing that has struck Kerby has been McKee's coachability. "The sessions are achievable, very firm, very specific, but also achievable and Sam has been able to hit the nail on the head with everything," he said.
"He's been fantastic in terms of following training prescription and putting in all of the effort."
While the national event in Queensland is far from finished, Kerby outlined what could be in store for the Launceston athlete moving into the future.
"From this nationals event and the Oceania titles, which are next week, they'll pick a junior worlds team to go to the World Championships," he said.
"Nothing's ever guaranteed, but he's definitely put himself in a very strong position to be selected for that team."
Elsewhere, Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden won gold in record time in the under-19 women's individual pursuit.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
