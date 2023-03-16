Every Tasmanian is being encouraged to check if they're owed a share of $4 million in unclaimed medicare rebates, as Government Services minister Bill Shorten revealed that almost 20,000 Tasmanians have pending benefits to be claimed.
"I would encourage every Tasmanian, and there's almost 20,000 who have money waiting for them, to upload the myGov app and search," Mr Shorten said.
"You can check within a minute of downloading the app if you have a bit of good news waiting for you in an account".
Tasmanian Senator Anne Urquhart said that this is money people are entitled to, because they haven't claimed their medicare benefit.
"We know there's a lot of families that are doing it quite tough nowadays, so every bit that comes their way that they're entitled to is important," she said.
Mr Shorten added, "If you drop 20 bucks on the street, you bet you'd lean over and pick it up.
"This is about as simple."
Mr Shorten said that Medicare payments are held by Services Australia when a customer's bank details aren't valid.
"Services Australia will try to contact people with held Medicare payments to let them know, however contact details are often also out of date.
"After you update your details, Services Australia will usually pay you any unclaimed benefits within a few days."
Senator Urquhart urged Tasmanians to check their details are up-to-date.
"It's important that people don't miss out on any Medicare rebates they might be owed," she said.
"It's easy to check if you're one of the 20,000 Tasmanians who are owed a share of the $4 million.
"Simply log into your Medicare online account, check and update your bank details."
She added that people could visit their local Services Australia branch for assistance with updating their details or setting up a myGov account.
"This is the unclaimed money which Medicare is aware of," Mr Shorten said.
It is unclear how far back these outstanding claims go.
More information on updating Medicare details is available on the Services Australia website at servicesaustralia.gov.au/medicare-online-account-help-update-your-bank-account-details
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
