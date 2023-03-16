The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanians urged to check if they're owed a Medicare rebate

Jess Flint
By Jess Flint
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Government services minister Bill Shorten and Tasmanian Senator Anne Urquhart outside Services Australia for an Announcement on $4 million of unclaimed medicare in Tasmania. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

Every Tasmanian is being encouraged to check if they're owed a share of $4 million in unclaimed medicare rebates, as Government Services minister Bill Shorten revealed that almost 20,000 Tasmanians have pending benefits to be claimed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Flint

Jess Flint

Journalist

I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.