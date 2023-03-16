'Team Tasmania' at the submarine table for AUKUS deal

'Team Tasmania' is working on securing its share of the AUKUS subs deal, with Federal and State representatives joining forces to advocate for inclusion of state businesses.
Federal Liberal Senator Jonno Duniam and Defence Industries Minister Madeleine Ogilvie have called for bipartisan Federal-State co-operation on the delivery of the AUKUS defence pact to ensure that Tasmania attains its fair share of benefits from the deal.
The pair visited Hobart defence manufacturer CBG Systems to highlight potential opportunities for other Tasmanian manufacturers.
Ms Ogilvie said the government had been working hard across the commercial and research sectors to connect into the AUKUS framework for the long-term benefit of Tasmanians.
This included building the submarine or parts of it, as well research opportunities.
"Team Tasmania is the approach that we will take and we are at the table...I have met with the Defence Industries Minister Patrick Conroy and put forward our case. We will do more of that and lobby for Tasmanian businesses to get their fair share of this opportunity," Ms Ogilvie said.
"We want to maximize hi-tech work opportunities for a new generation of Tasmanians, and the AUKUS deal can potentially significantly advance that goal," she said.
"We will be looking for specific opportunities for involvement by Tasmanian companies in the submarine build, in particular."
Senator Duniam said potential spin-offs for Tasmanian industry and workers were substantial.
"If they're managed and harnessed successfully, then major new investments and job opportunities can clearly flow to Tasmania," Senator Duniam said.
"Tasmania's State and Federal Liberal representatives are therefore advocating for the Albanese Government to immediately create openings for engagement for Tasmanian businesses so that our State can best capitalise on this nation-building defence deal."
Independent Andrew Wilkie said he will be advocating in Canberra to ensure Tasmania is included.
"In fact, here in Hobart, we have quite a impressive manufacturing capability, including for defence products....we have some real niche expertise that should get its fair slice of the pie," he said.
Potential companies that could be involved include Devonport-based Delta Hydraulics, which produced components for Australia's existing fleet of Collins-class submarines built in the 1990s and early 2000s.
CBG Systems could also be involved, and it manufactures specialist materials and panels used in the interiors of naval and other vessels to help manage fire risk and absorb sound.
Taylor Brothers has also previously built galley interiors for naval vessels.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.