Two sides with contrasting grand final experience battle for the TCL's top prize on Saturday as Evandale Panthers and Longford clash at Morven Park.
The Panthers are in their first premier league finals series, reaching the grand final on the back of consecutive wins, while Longford have played in four of the last five deciders.
"Last year, we were so close to making finals, only just missing out and now this year to get in our first finals series and get into a grand final, especially in the positions we've been in the last couple of finals - winning would be massive for the club and Evandale," Evandale Panthers captain-coach Jonty Manktelow said.
After their first encounter was abandoned due to rain, Richard Howe's Longford outfit defeated the grand final hosts by seven wickets as they returned from the Christmas break.
The Tigers went undefeated throughout the home-and-away campaign, something Manktelow and the Panthers admire.
"They're the team that we've been looking up to all year," he said.
"Their professionalism, the way they play, that's the reason why they're undefeated, they just do everything right and they've got match-winners all through their list.
"It's definitely a team we're trying to become, they may not have had the success in terms of grand finals but they've been up there for so many years now and they've got a good culture and build success off that."
The praise for the opposing line-up was mutual as Howe described the Panthers as an "in-form side", who "deserve to be in the grand final".
He identified Manktelow as one of the keys to their success, having scored two centuries en route to 1069 runs - 505 more than Hadspen opening batter Adam House.
"I think at the end of the day, any team that has a bloke that scores 1000 runs, you go over past years and they're going to be there and thereabouts," Howe said.
"Obviously Jonty's got the guys just peaking at the right time, he's in great form and he's had some pretty good support throughout the year, whether it be from Wellsy [Rickie Wells] or someone else.
"There's no real surprise [that Evandale are in the grand final], I think after the first half a dozen games we realised that they were going to be in the top two or three this year and they've carried it through and they get their chance."
Longford's last grand final victory came in the 2017-18 season as they defeated Cressy, who have since amalgamated with Bracknell as the Western Tiers.
Since then, Hadspen - who Evandale defeated last week to qualify for their maiden decider - have dominated the competition with four-straight flags, beating Longford on three occasions.
Both teams will take the same sides from their last match-ups into Saturday's grand final, with Longford's Fazal Nawab still missing with a broken arm.
The opening batter took the competition by storm before the Christmas break, scoring 540 runs with three centuries, which still sees him as the third highest run-scorer in the league despite only playing 11 games.
The match gets under way at 11am, with the Panthers also raffling a Ben McDermott-signed Hurricanes shirt.
