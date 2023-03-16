More than half of the Tasmania Devils girls' side will be donning the jumper for the first time in the Coates Talent League at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Taking on the GWS Giants Academy, the Devils have named 15 debutants in their side, which coach Jodie Clifford said "is always going to happen" early in the season.
"We've got a really nice mix of the regions and a team that I think will be really competitive," Clifford said.
"We've had to look at how we select those players based on a big ground, it'll be the first time the Devils girls have ever played on UTAS Stadium, so we are just making sure that we've got our runners and some of those girls that are really strong in that area, to be able to run out a game on a big ground."
Clifford, who is Tasmania's first full-time coach for the girls' side, said almost all of the squad were eyeing off a round-one start, which made for disappointment as some weren't selected and others fell short with injury.
Madi Lamb was one that has overcome an ankle injury to be selected, while Clifford pointed out the excitement of playing on UTAS Stadium for the Northern players picked.
"It's their home ground, it's where AFLW is played, it gives them that connection to the pathway so it is a really big deal," Clifford said.
"So for [the likes of] Tunisha Kikoak, Ella Nast and Lily Nast that they will all play in their home region on the biggest ground, and probably the most famous ground in this region is huge.
"Well done to them as they get the opportunity to go out there in front of their family and friends and pull on the Tassie jumper."
The season's opening match starts at 10am.
B: Temo Robertson, Ellie Poke, Ella Nast
HB: Mackenzie Williams, Tunisha Kikoak, Jasmyn Thompson
C: Keely Morrison, Candice Belbin, Meg Harrison
HF: Madi Lamb, Georgia Clark, Lucy Thompson
F: Maggie Chen, Grace White, Ava Read
FOLL: Jaslyn Freestone, Mackenzie Ford, Priya Bowering
INT: Natasha Furjanic, Heidi Preshaw, Lily Nast, Eva Downie
