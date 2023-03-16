On Saturday, Lion's Park in Trevallyn will feature a curious sight of medieval fighters engaged in combat.
It's the Southern Isles Live Action Role Play (LARP) group's Call to Arms event featuring games and sparring using medieval weapons.
LARP involves people dressing up in costume and enacting a story within a created world. The Southern Isles LARP group have created a world called Alaran inspired by group members' love for the Lord of the Rings series.
Rory Dixon, a group member of Southern Isles, describes LARP as "Dungeons and Dragons but in real life."
"So we obviously will dress up in medieval gear and run around on the field, but thankfully, LARP is so much more than just sitting in a cool costume and being out with your friends. It's about creating a story together," Dixon said.
At present, the Alaran world, which has its own map, has evolved into an empire that is ruling a small island nation and has characters like pirates and Vikings.
The group enjoys LARPing as a way to make friends and to step out of their everyday lives, Ms Dixon said.
"It's just so freeing to be able to step out of your own shoes and into the shoes of a character. You can just really be nerdy and go for it."
On Saturday the group will have a medieval combat between two sides and also a speech by someone in character about the goings on in Alaran.
Ms Dixon said the weapons, which include swords, bows and arrows, are game safe and are made of latex and foam with a hard centre.
The group welcomes spectators but is cautious about who participates in combat for safety reasons, Ms Dixon said.
"We're always very enthusiastic about people coming and having a peek, having a watch. Obviously, on the field, we're very careful about who goes on there. But we absolutely adore it when people say, 'What's going on here?' And I love sharing what we're doing with the general public," she said.
For more information on the Southern Isles LARP group, visit their Facebook and Discord pages.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
