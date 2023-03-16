The Examiner
Joe Pentridge to take down his bridge in April

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 17 2023 - 3:00am
Joe's bridge to come down

The City of Launceston and its elected councillor Joe Pentridge have agreed that an unapproved bridge over the North Esk River will be demolished by April 30.

