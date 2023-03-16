Joe's bridge to come down

The City of Launceston and its elected councillor Joe Pentridge have agreed that an unapproved bridge over the North Esk River will be demolished by April 30.
Under an agreement between the Council and Mr Pentridge's companies Holly Pty Ltd, Pentridge Pty Ltd and Joseph Pintarich (aka Joe Pentridge), criminal charges brought by the City of Launceston council will be dropped.
The agreement was overseen by the Tasmanian Civil Administration Tribunal (Tascat), which held a hearing earlier this year.
City of Launceston chief executive officer Michael Stretton said: "The Council is pleased that all parties have come together to achieve a mutually agreed process to address this matter."
"The Council will consider the matter to be closed once the Tascat agreement is concluded."
Joseph John Pintarich and his companies Pentridge Pty Ltd and Holly Pty Ltd were all charged with four counts in relation to the 68-metre steel bridge constructed between April 23 and April 25, 2022.
The prosecutions related to the planning scheme and Building Act 2016 and the performance of works in a hazardous area.
In reasons published by Tascat, it was stated that the Department of Natural Resources and Environment had a stake in the matter because it considered that the bridge was constructed either on or over Crown land. The Department thus required the removal of the bridge.
"But the appellants have confirmed with the Tribunal that the intention of the proposed agreement that has been reached between them and the respondent is that the bridge will be demolished by April 30, 2023," member Fabian Brimfield says.
"Given that the demolition of the bridge is what the Department was seeking, the Tribunal is satisfied that the proposed settlement would not materially prejudice the department."
Tascat's decision says once demolition begins, Mr Pintarich is released from a written undertaking made on January 31, 2023, to erect warning signs.
Mr Pentridge erected the 68-metre steel bridge, which cost $560,000 to construct, over the river in April 2022.
READ MORE: TT-Line, truck driver fined for pony deaths
After a joint investigation by the council and the Department of Natural Resources, Mr Pentridge was initially ordered to remove the bridge by February 1, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.