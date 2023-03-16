The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Palliative care patient Rodney James was granted his final wish by Calvery St Lukes's staff

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Palliative care patient Rodney James with his partner, Kulmanee Williams, enjoying the beauty of Low Head. Pictures supplied

Living in Tasmania, many of us take visiting the beach for granted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.