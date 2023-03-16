Living in Tasmania, many of us take visiting the beach for granted.
But for Rodney James, visiting the beach one last time meant everything; it was his final wish.
Mr James is a patient in palliative care at Calvery St Lukes's Melwood Unit.
"I had the wish to see the ocean and go to the beach one last time, and so I put it forward to the nursing staff here," Mr James said.
"And given my condition, I wasn't sure how possible my request would be.
"But all of a sudden, they rang up ambulances and doctors and everyone they could to see if they could assist me with my last wish."
Mr James said he would never forget his visit.
"The day I had and how fulfilling my wish made me feel really is a reflection of the amazing staff here. To be able to do that for someone's last wish is just phenomenal," he said.
"The impact of what they've done by helping me see the beach one last time, I will never forget.
"I have photos of the day on my wall; it was beautiful to sit there, on the beach on my stretcher, looking out over the ocean, just taking it all in."
With his partner Kulmanee Williams by his side to share the experience, Mr James said he is grateful to the Calvery St Lukes's Melwood Unit staff for helping him, especially on such short notice.
"I think sometimes there isn't as much of an emphasis on the end of life as there is on the beginning," he said.
"And so when the staff put in such a momentous effort, as they did with me, it is really special.
"They deserve all of the recognition in the world for the work they do."
