Election starts now: Liberals should be selling their goods

The Rockliff Government ought to know that its window of opportunity to win support for yet another term starts now and closes mid next year.
By the spring of 2024 it will be too late.
They may ramp up the campaign in early 2025 but by then nothing will cut through, not even a scare campaign.
The State ALP is under federal intervention with big challenges but it has a strong ally in a federal Labor government, kicking goals like AUKUS and the subs.
The Libs suffer longevity - the Premier even alluded to this in a backhanded way in his State-of-the-State address last month.
They are grappling with an untamed health system that keeps giving endlessly for opposition attacks.
They have a media propaganda unit asleep at the wheel, an albatross of a cable car and of course, the stadium.
The AFL stadium is a Godzilla of a monster that will either save them or savage them.
They are at the mercy of this almost billion-dollar project, where they could lose electorally either way.
I'm a fan of Labor federally.
Scott Morrison conceived AUKUS but Labor has taken it to so many more levels.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Deputy PM Richard Marles have steered this project smoothly with a fierce momentum.
Labor has cemented its credentials as currently the best Liberal Party stewards of our economy and our defence needs.
Peter Dutton can do nothing but support them.
But federal Labor is the Labor Party and the enemy of the Liberal Party, and they're smart enough to torpedo Rockliff's stadium plans without being seen to be doing so.
They have achieved this Machiavellian mischief before, in part with the Franklin dam and certainly the Wesley Vale pulp mill.
There's enough opposition locally to the stadium to allow Albanese to baulk at contributing $240 million, but even the state's federal Liberals oppose it.
Who needs friends?
If Albanese baulks or offers less, does Rockliff stump up more money, which state Labor says should be spent on health and housing?
They will keep saying this right up to polling day.
The Libs have tried to include UTAS Stadium in their plans, to appease the North, but northern footy doesn't stand a chance when all the top national teams will want to play at a new stadium.
Now back to that sleepyhead, highly paid propaganda unit.
The premier's State of the State speech read like a deputy mayoral speech at a provincial flower show.
It didn't make me want to vote Liberal.
It was not exciting, had too many cliches and devoted half the first page to a petty attack on Labor and the Greens, who have been out of power for nine years.
It wasn't the speech of a statesman.
It was the speech of a board chairman, presiding over yet another general meeting of shareholders.
To be fair to Rockliff, he's pushing the boundaries, supporting the Voice to Parliament and taking action on climate change.
He is among a rare breed of politicians who truly come across as genuine and human.
But, he's a bit wooden. His problem is the same that dogged both Will Hodgman and Peter Gutwein.
He leads a gonna government. Gonna do this and gonna do that.
When I was working with Guy Barnett a few years ago I was staggered at the enormity of Project Marinus and Battery of the Nation.
This is megabucks stuff. It has the power to rejuvenate Tasmania like what AUKUS and the subs will do nationally.
But we rarely hear of it or see anything tangible.
The propaganda sleepyheads ought to be planning and arranging events surrounding this huge undertaking even if there's nothing really new to announce.
What they do showcase is the routine parish pump stuff expected of all governments.
From memory Barnett was brilliant at stoking up media interest in an event because usually he made it worthy of public interest.
They should give him the freedom to tell them what he wants.
They should go through the areas that matter to voters - roads, child protection, family violence, youth justice, housing and of course health and education and they should be showing us what, when, why and how they are moving on these issues and showcasing it on TV and in print every week.
Same with the South's cable car.
As Eric Reece would say, consult widely then make a decision and stubbornly stick to it. They do have a reform agenda and it's time to share what is happening, when and where.
Over to you, highly paid propaganda unit.
They should be storming home with the stadium, including a big sell to the regions, with a Plan-B ready to go if Albanese baulks, and a campaign to show how it will work and why it is needed.
The stadium is potentially an exciting new way forward for our economy. Make it so.
