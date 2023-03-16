Property disclosure for councillors

Launceston council will have a keen "interest" in how a development register will unfold in Hobart council.
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said the principals behind a property development register at Hobart City Council were of note.
"While this is not an issue of concern that has been raised with me in Launceston, transparency is always of utmost importance," he said.
This comes after Hobart City councillors supported a notice of motion to establish a Property Developer Contact Register Policy.
After this motion in December 2022, the council has now put forward a response which resolved that elected members will report their contact with property developers monthly to a council officer as delegated by the chief officer.
The report must include if there has been any contact with a property developer, who the contact was with when the contact occurred, the type of contacts such as a call, text or email, any specific development/property discussed and the nature of that discussion, and elected member response.
This information will be published online and made accessible to the public on request in other forms.
Cr Gibson said the council "will watch the discussions at the City of Hobart with interest".
Local Government Association of Tasmania chief officer Dion Lester said improvements in the current model could be made.
"The local government sector recognises there are benefits in bolstering the framework for managing the interest of councillors in Tasmania," he said.
"Our current legislation requires a councillor to disclose an interest only when a matter is before the council, as opposed to establishing a standing register of interests. We have commenced discussions with the state government on what improvements could be made.
"Work is about to commence on a model policy for the Tasmanian council for managing the interests of councillors. This policy will consider what constitutes an interest, how interests should be managed and what is disclosed publicly versus what may need to remain confidential."
Hobart councillors will vote on the register policy on March 20.
If the recommendation for the register policy is passed, it is proposed to start on April 30.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
